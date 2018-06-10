Child Dies While Playing With Gun

ST. LOUIS - A 15-year-old St. Louis boy is in juvenile custody after shooting and killing a 12-year-old. The shooting happened at 1:21 a.m. this morning. Police say 12-year-old Ahmad Walters was shot once in the chest. Ahmad was in a bedroom of the apartment with two friends. They were playing with a handgun when the 15-year-old pointed the gun at Ahmed. He pulled the trigger twice and nothing happened. The gun discharged when he pulled the trigger a third time. Authorities did not release the name of the 15-year-old, or say what juvenile charges he may face. Detectives are trying to determine if the shooting was accidental. It isn't immediately clear who owned the gun.