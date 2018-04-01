Child Drowns, Homes Flooded in South Central Mo.

WAYNESVILLE (AP) - A young child drowned and dozens of people were out of their homes after flash flooding hit south-central Missouri.

Pulaski County Sheriff Ron Long says the child's body was found early Tuesday near Mitchell Creek on the west side of Waynesville. The child was between 4 and 6 years old. Long says he isn't sure of the victim's gender.

Rescuers also are looking for missing people, but Long did not say how many are missing.

Long says 60 to 80 homes were flooded in Waynesville after the Mitchell and Robidoux creeks rose rapidly. Several inches of rain fell in the area since midnight.

Waynesville is near Fort Leonard Wood. Authorities have asked for help from the U.S. Army, which is sending helicopters and boat teams into Waynesville.