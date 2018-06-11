Child endangerment charge in case of toddler shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is charged with child endangerment after an incident in which a 3-year-old boy found a gun and shot himself in the head.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 24-year-old John Pitts lives at the home where the shooting occurred Tuesday morning. He does not have a listed attorney and is jailed on $35,000 cash-only bond.

Police say the boy found a loaded semi-automatic pistol in a bedroom and fired one shot into his forehead, leaving him critically injured. Police seized five guns from the home.