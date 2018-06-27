Child Killed in St. Louis Fire

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A house fire in St. Louis has claimed the life of a child.

Fire Capt. Dan Sutter told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that firefighters were called to the three-story brick home early Wednesday and could see flames coming out of the home.

Two adults and another child escaped and were shouting to fire crews that a child, about 14 months old, was still trapped inside. Firefighters found the child on the first floor, where the fire apparently started.

The child's name hasn't been released. The medical examiner will determine how the child died.