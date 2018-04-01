Child Locked in Classroom

Administrators told McKell Brown's family she couldn't possibly be in the building. An hour later, the girl's mother called police who searched the neighborhood. Officers found the child at 4:45 p.m., sitting and crying, in her dark, locked classroom. The girl's mother says a district superintendent called Wednesday to apologize, but she's heard nothing from the school. A St. Louis school district spokeswoman says the office is operating with reduced staff because of the holiday season.