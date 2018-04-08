Child Porn Charges Dropped

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Federal prosecutors are likely to seek re-indictment of a former Missouri judge after child pornography charges against him were dropped. Roger Wall of Ava in south-central Missouri was a Douglas County District judge in 2005 when he was charged with felony possession of three video tapes with child pornography.

A federal judge in Springfield dismissed the case yesterday after Wall's lawyer argued that the language in the charge was ambiguous. But federal prosecutors are allowed by law to seek a new indictment, and a spokesman says that's what they intend to do. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the language problem in the original charge was a technical issue that prosecutors intend to fix. Prosecutors plan to submit the case to another grand jury. Wall is currently practicing law in Douglas County.