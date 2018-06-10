Child Porn Charges for Tanning Salon Owner

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a former Springfield tanning salon owner on eight child pornography charges that he videotaped underaged female customers with a hidden camera. The indictment replaces a nearly identical initial complaint filed in December by federal prosecutors against 35-year-old Brett Patrick Kent. U.S. Attorney John Wood said today the grand jury returned six counts of producing child pornography. Each count caries a mandatory minumum sentence of 15 years. Kent was also indicted on two counts of possessing child pornography, which has a maximum term of ten years per count. Kent also faces 22 state charges and 13 civil lawsuits from customers for allegedly videotaping women undressing at 360-Degree Tan.