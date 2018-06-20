Child Porn Indictments on Record Pace

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. attorney in St. Louis says this is shaping up as a record year for federal child pornography indictments. At a news conference Thursday, U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway announced five indictments in separate cases filed this week. That brings to 27 the number of child porn indictments out of her office in 2007. That's well ahead of last year's pace, when there were 34 child porn indictments -- the current record for a single year. Hanaway says all the new cases are the result of Project Safe Childhood, a national effort to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.