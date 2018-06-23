Child Pornography Arrest

The defendant is identified as Quinndale F. Allen Jr. This arrest stems from a two month investigation by the Mid-Missouri Internet Crimes Task Force into the promotion of child pornography over the Internet.

On September 13, detectives within the task force searched Allen's residence at 2001 Holly Park. The detectives then seized Allen's computer.

After further examination of his computer, numerous videos showing molestation of children were found. The defendant is also said to have offered numerous videos to others through a file sharing program. Although, he is linked to these files, officers do not believe he produced any of these videos, but instead downloaded them from the Internet.

Allen is currently pending his bail for $20,000 at the Boone County Jail.