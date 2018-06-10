Child Safe After Kidnapping

The arrest happened just after 7:30 Sunday morning. That's when police learned Troy Daye was in North Columbia. He's facing charges for kidnapping three-year-old Ny-Toria Kelton.

She was found safe last night after police issued an Amber Alert Saturday afternoon. Police say the Amber Alert helped them recover Ny-Toria, and that this was not a family issue. Daye was just watching Ny-Toria in an apartment complex and then left with the girl without the mother's knowledge. Even so, neighbors say this weekend's events remind them to keep a close eye on their children.

"It's very important, because for the safety of your kids you need to be watching them like a hawk all the time," said neighbor Susan Soloman. "You don't need to let them out of your eyesight for a second."

Officers took Daye into custody Sunday morning. He's charged with kidnapping and a probation violation. Daye is being held on $20,000 bond.