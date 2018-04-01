Child safety seat program is in need of more car seats

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Randolph County's Child Safety Seat program is in need of funding to buy new car seats for families in need.

The Randolph County Health Department provides car seats to low-income families who live or work in Randolph County. Director Mary Crutchfield said the program starts with $2,000 at the beginning of the year to buy car seats. Crutchfield said the program doesn't have any more car seats, but has eight or nine families on a wait list.

The health department applied for $800 in emergency funds from Randolph County United Way to purchase 14 more car seats. United Way will decide on Wednesday whether or not to provide more funds to the car seat program.

Another program in Columbia provided car seats to families Tuesday. Safe Kids Columbia gave car seats to families while volunteers showed families how to install car seats and how to correctly buckle up their kid.

"What it does is it helps provide safe, new car seats for children and for their parents to be able to use them hopefully the right way, and hopefully save a life," said Darla Atkins, a Safe Kids Columbia volunteer.

Safe Kids Columbia works with the Voluntary Action Center to find families in need of a car seat.