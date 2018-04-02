Child Shot In Home Invasion

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police say a small child has been shot and wounded during a home invasion robbery in Kansas City. Police said the suspect blindly fired his assault rifle in an upstairs bedroom where the child and his mother were hiding. Authorities said the child was hit in the foot and is expected to recover. Investigators said the gunman had burst into the home at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and robbed the child's father, a Kansas City School District school principal. The suspect forced him to the floor of the kitchen and took his wallet and jewelry. Police said the man then went upstairs where he fired one shot, sending a bullet through the mattress into the bed frame and ricocheting into the child's foot. The gunman is being sought.