Childhood Cancer Survivors Band Together for St. Baldrick's

5 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Saturday, April 13 2013 Apr 13, 2013 Saturday, April 13, 2013 11:54:00 AM CDT April 13, 2013 in News
By: Jen Lask
loading

COLUMBIA - Last year, five-year-old Phoenix Bass attended a local St. Baldrick's event in the midst of undergoing chemotherapy. This year, she returned as a survivor.

St. Baldrick's is a national foundation that raises money for childhood cancer research. Founded in 2001, St. Baldrick's raises millions nationwide every year. Participants shave their heads to show solidarity and support for people whose lives have been impacted by cancer. On Saturday, April 13, the MU School of Medicine led local participants for the third year in a row.

Columbia's Phoenix was recognized as an "Honored Kid" at last year's main St. Baldrick's event. In 2011, she suffered a seizure while visiting close relatives in Kansas City, an event that her mother, LaDawn Cole, said was the first sign that something was wrong. After she was stabilized at Center Point Hospital, Phoenix was life-flighted to Children's Mercy in Kansas City, where doctors discovered a cyst on her brain.

"As a mom, you don't think the worst," Cole said. "You just don't, not for your kids at least. I thought, 'Okay, she's got a cyst, what's next? What are they going to do to fix it? It'll be easy to take care of and we'll be back home.'"

While doctors successfully removed the cyst in late December, the outcome of the surgery was not so simple for Phoenix. On January 13, 2012, Phoenix and her family returned to Children's Mercy for a follow-up appointment. Cole recalled watching her daughter's doctor walking into the meeting, followed by her oncologist, neurologist, a social worker and a case worker.

"Then I thought something's not right," Cole said. "It doesn't take this many people to give you good news."

The doctor told them the tumor was malignant; Phoenix had cancer.

"I don't know the best way to describe it," Cole said. "You're standing and the floor just disappears and you fall, and it's like nothing is around you. You can't grab ahold of anything. It literally felt like my whole world had ended. It never crossed my mind that she was going to have cancer."

The tumor fell into the primitive neuroectodermal family of tumors (PNET), a highly aggressive form of cancer. Phoenix underwent six weeks of full brain and spine radiation, followed by chemotherapy, which Cole said was the rough part.

"She left her last day of radiation and she was still pretty healthy," Cole said. "She lost 15 to 20 lbs. during chemotherapy. You know, at barely 35 lbs., when you're losing so much weight, you're literally withering down to nothing."

Cole said she found support through doctors and nurses, as well as other families going through the same experience.

"They knew," Cole said. "They'd seen it. That's why I think events like these are so important, because I know the pain, I know the feeling that there's nothing that you can do to help your child except be supportive."

At this year's St. Baldrick's event, Phoenix danced to the music and got her face painted. It was a complete turnaround from last year's event. 

"Last year was overwhelming in the best way," Cole said. "We saw all this support here, we got to meet wonderful people, but it was still very difficult because we were in the middle of treatment. This time we have enjoyed it 110-percent because she's in remission."

While Cole admitted the future can be unpredictable, her family's focus is on the present.

"Cancer didn't change who she is," Cole said. "It's not going to change who she's going to become. She's still going to be Phoenix, she's still going to be the way that she is: happy, bubbly, giggly."

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
FULTON – After the release of new documents related to Carl DeBrodie’s death, many people are asking why no one... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:33:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued an order Thursday calling for Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff to... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting which led to a lockdown of several Jefferson... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:52:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia released a portion of the data from the 2017 Vehicle Stops Report about the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:18:42 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:10:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:28:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former roommate of a University of Missouri student who committed suicide has pleaded guilty to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 7:04:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 4:56:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:24:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
MACON - After more than a month of fundraising, the Community Child Development Center (CCDC) is still below its goal... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:17:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 93°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 93°
3pm 94°
4pm 93°
5pm 93°