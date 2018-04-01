Childhood Obesity Linked To Poor Math Skills

COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri researcher says she has discovered a connection between childhood obesity and poor math skills. Sara Gable, associate professor at the MU Department of Nutrition and Exercise Physiology, studied 6,250 children from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Both boys and girls deemed obese did worse on math tests than non-obese children beginning in the first grade. Gable surmised that the poor test grades were connected to feelings of sadness and loneliness, and a lack of social skills.

Some Missouri parents say they are taking measures to keep their kids healthy.

"Lots of fruits and vegetables, fruits, watch their snacking, make sure they have as little soda as possible," said Sherry Young, a mother of two.

Gable's research was published by the Journal of Child Development in conjunction with The University of Vermont and The University of California, Los Angeles.