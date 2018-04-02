Children Arrested for Vandalism at School

COLUMBIA - Four children are in custody after they broke into a classroom at Cedar Ridge Elementary overnight.

Sheriff's deputies found the children in a trailer classroom. They had broken in and were vandalizing the unit when the Boone County Sheriff's Department arrived.

Deputies arrested the four for 2nd Degree Burglary and 2nd Degree Property Damage.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said they wouldn't comment further on the incident, but did say they would have new information Tuesday.