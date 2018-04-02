Children Build Toward A Bright Future at Library's Lego Land

COLUMBIA - Children in Columbia spent Saturday morning building legos at the Columbia Public Library during a Lego Land event to "unleash children's three-dimensional creative genius."

Families with children of all ages came to the library in Columbia to stay active. Saturday's high temperature was 45 degrees, which led many parents to bring children to an inside event as opposed to playing outside at a park.

Sarah Justice, a Columbia Parent, believes it is important to keep her son active.

"I brought my son here today to keep him active, so he's not passively sitting in front of a television," Justice said. "I really think they're enjoying it, they've been using their imaginations all morning and that's what is really important."

Approximately 30 children attended the event Saturday morning. For more information about the Columbia Public Library, visit the Daniel Boone Regional Library website. There are weekly events and activities for children of all ages.