Children Compete in Boone County Fair Stick Horse Contest

COLUMBIA - It wasn't your typical horse and pony show at the Boone County Fairgrounds Friday night as kids competed in a horse stick contest.

Kids ages six and under dressed up and came out around 6:30 p.m. to compete with their "trusty bullseye" in their own horse show. The competition was fierce, with some stumbles in stride here and there, but in the end, everyone was a winner.

The competition took place in the fairground's horse coliseum during the 65th Annual Boone County Fair.