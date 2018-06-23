Children Get Creative with Felt at Columbia Public Library

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public library hosted a hands-on activity for children Wednesday night.

About a dozen boys and girls attended the "Fantastic Felt Fun" event at the public library. This opportunity allowed children to get creative with different fabrics and use their imagination to sew, stitch and shape with felt.

They worked with other materials as well, including glitter, yarn, string and piping. Books were provided for the boys and girls to learn how to form different creatures, and library workers assisted the attendees.

By the conclusion of the event, each child went home with a unique felt creation.