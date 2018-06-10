Children Learn about Military Women

FULTON - In honor of Westminster's celebration of women's history month, Churchill Museum held a children's workshop on military women today.

Children 6-12 learned about the roles women play in the military and the barriers women face in the army.

Each child had the opportunity to write a letter or diary entry about the life of women who has served in the army in the past.

The exhibit featured female war heroes from the Civil War to the Gulf War.

Churchill Museum's Education and Public Programs Coordinator Mandy Plybon says its very important for children to be educated on the contributions women made in helping to preserve America's way of life.

"They need to learn the as much history as they can particularly about things that aren't really mentioned maybe in school or in the textbooks," said Plybon

The women's exhibit at the museum will run until march 14.