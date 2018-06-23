Children Practice Reading to Man's Best Friend

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Library hosted "Reading to Rover" Tuesday night uniting man's best friend with local children.

More than 20 kids and parents gathered in the children's section to practice reading aloud to several therapy dogs. The dogs provided some furry fun as kids learned new words and sounds.

Therapy dog owner Sherry Melton said the event is designed to inspire children to practice reading. She said the therapy dogs help children break out of their shell, "It benefits the children because it promotes reading, definitely. And people who are shy at reading out loud tend to feel less intimidated when they are reading to a dog versus a person or teacher," Melton said.

The dogs are all certified by Therapy Dogs International. The friendly pooches participate in events across central Missouri in hopes of cheering up and comforting mid-Missourians.