Children "Read Across America" in Honor of Dr. Seuss

JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 children and parents perused the shelves at the Missouri River Regional Library Friday to participate in National Education Association's Read Across America Day, a nation-wide reading event celebrating Dr. Seuss's birthday.

Read Across America Day annually raises literacy awareness on March 2nd, the birthday of the beloved children's author Dr. Seuss. Today also marks the premiere of "The Lorax," a movie based on a popular Dr. Seuss story. The library honored them both with a Lorax birthday party, reading books to the children, playing "Lorax Says," a spinoff of the popular game "Simon Says," and making crafts based on the movie. The parents and children also cuddled up on blankets to view a showing of "The Cat in the Hat" movie, sporting tall red and white hats provided by the library, much like the one "The Cat in the Hat" crowned upon his head.

Read Across America Day is the largest celebration of reading in the nation. In 2011, more than 50 million children participated in libraries and schools across the United States. Friday morning, the National Education Association brought in Lorax stars Danny DeVito and Zac Efron to the New York Public Library to kick off the event.

In partnership with NEA's Read Across America Day, Mazda North American Operations teamed up with Universal Studios to benefit public school libraries nationwide. Mazda pledged up to $1 million in support of the nation's libraries through a unique test drive program, where Mazda donates $25 toward the foundation for every vehicle test driven between February 21st and April 2nd. For more information on the event and to participate in the donation, visit NEA's Read Across America Tour website.