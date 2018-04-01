Children's Book Moves To Nonfiction Section After Parents Complain

The children's book, "And Tango Makes Three," is based on a true story of two male penguins in New York City's Central Park Zoo. The penguins, named Roy and Silo, adopted an abandoned egg in the late 1990s. Parents raised concerns with the Rolling Hills' library in Savannah. The book has since been put in the non-fiction section at the Savannah library and at another branch near St. Joseph. Barbara Read, Rolling Hills' director, says there's less of a chance the book will "blindside" someone in the non-fiction section.