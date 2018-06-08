Children's Mercy Touts New Way to Estimate Weight

KANSAS CITY - Children's Mercy researchers have come up with a new way to estimate the weight of young patients in time-sensitive situations.

The new method involves measuring the length and circumference of the upper arm. It's called Mercy TAPE, which is short for taking the guesswork out of pediatric weight estimation.

Such estimates are used to determine things like how much medicine to give patients. The estimates also help medical staff determine whether children are growing normally.

Children's Mercy says its researchers have confirmed that this method works just as well with children who are underweight, normal weight and obese. International studies also have demonstrated that it performs as well in children from Africa and Asia.

Information about the weight estimation method has been published in the Annals of Emergency Medicine.