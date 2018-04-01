Chillicothe man faces 17 counts of child abuse

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A northern Missouri man faces several charges accusing him of sexually abusing a child.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that charges filed Monday against 36-year-old Adam Woodworth of Chillicothe include first-degree sodomy, child molestation, sexual trafficking of a minor child and child abuse.

Woodworth is the brother of Mark Woodworth, who spent 17 years in prison before being cleared of the 1990 killing of a Chillicothe woman. Claude Woodworth, Mark and Adam Woodworth's father, confirmed the relationship, but declined comment.

The 17 counts filed in Livingston County against Adam Woodworth allege the conduct occurred between 2013 and 2015.

Adam Woodworth is being held in the Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash bond. He's scheduled for arraignment Friday.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for Adam Woodworth.