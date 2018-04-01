Chillicothe Man Killed in Jet Ski Crash

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - One man is dead following a Friday afternoon jet ski crash on the Lake of the Ozarks.

22-year-old Blake Briner was pronounced dead after a jet ski crash near the 18.8 mile marker on the main channel of the Osage arm of Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Briner and 28-year-old Brett Keith, both from Chillicothe, were driving separate jet skis around 4 p.m. on Friday.

The crash report says Briner was heading upstream and made a hard 180-degree turn. Keith was heading downstream when Briner turned his jet ski hit the front of Keith's jet ski.

Briner was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.