Chillicothe Plant to Close, Work Shifted to Mexico

KANSAS CITY - HanesBrands is closing a plant in Chillicothe and shifting the operations to a facility in Mexico.

The plant was opened in 2001 by Kansas-based Gear for Sports in 2001 and employs 125 people. It will close in December and the work will be moved to a lower-cost plant in Reynosa, Mexico.

Gear for Sports produces licensed college and athletic logo clothing. It was purchased by North Carolina-based HanesBrands last year for $225 million.

The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday that the company plans to provide longevity bonuses and to work with authorities to provide transition assistance for workers. HanesBrands plans to sell the Chillicothe plant after it is closed.