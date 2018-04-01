Chimps Briefly Flee Enclosure at Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Seven chimpanzees are back inside their enclosure at the Kansas City Zoo after climbing a fallen log to the top of a wall.

Zoo director Randy Wisthoff says visitors were never in danger during the incident Thursday afternoon because the chimps did not reach any public areas. Keepers used food to entice them back into their building.

Wisthoff said a ringleader was the first to climb the fallen tree. A half-dozen others followed, and two or three dropped over the wall into a surrounding enclosure.

The last of the chimps was seen strolling the top of the inner wall for several minutes before heading back inside.

Wisthoff said the chimps won't be on exhibit Friday while crews inspect trees around their enclosure.