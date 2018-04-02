Chinese citizen faces federal charges in Missouri

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a Chinese citizen in connection with a software piracy case filed in Kansas City.

Wen Tao Liu is accused of conspiring with other people convicted previously of trafficking in counterfeit computer software products and access codes. He faces charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and trafficking in illicit labels.

The Kansas City Star reports Liu was arrested Thursday in Texas, where he made his initial court appearance. Court records don't list a lawyer for Liu, who's also known as Orland Liu.

Prosecutors accuse him of serving as a primary supply source for unauthorized computer software products obtained in China and sold in the U.S. by conspirators since at least 2010.

The office of the U.S. attorney for western Missouri says the investigation is ongoing.