Chinese Students Learn about America at MU

COLUMBIA - The Missouri International Training Institute welcomed its first Chinese high school student summer camp Thursday morning on MU campus. A welcome ceremony was followed by an English pronunciation workshop for the students to improve their language skills.

The camp included 22 students and two teachers from Zibo Experimental High School, which is located in the hometown of Confucious, Shangdong.

Ye Cui is an English teacher in China and is guiding the students through their American experience. She said all of the students have a common goal to study in the U.S. after high school graduation.

"This is their first time to get out of China and to experience the real America and real college life here," Cui said.

Yulinglong Li is in her first year of high school. She said her dream is to go to University of Pennsylvania to study business.

"I valued my experience here because I can get to know more about American culture and American universities. I will work hard to achieve my goal," Li said.

The director of MU Asian Affairs Center, Sang Kim, said the program is attractive to the Chinese students because they can have a real American university experience before they start their own college application process.

"Most of the international students don't have opportunities to visit the campus beforehand, so their understanding of the university is based upon second-hand information online or on brochures," Kim said.

In the next two weeks of camp, students will meet with university professors, interact with local high school students, visit American families and just learn by having fun.