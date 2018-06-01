Chinese Students to Join Mo. Leadership Program

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - Several dozen students from China will be coming to Missouri this month to participate in an annual youth leadership program for high school students.

Former Missouri Gov. Bob Holden says the 37 Chinese students will be taking part in the Missouri Boys State and Missouri Girls State programs at the University of Central Missouri.

Holden is chairman of the MidWest U.S.-China Association, which is organizing the trip for the Chinese students.

The Boys State and Girls State programs are organized by the American Legion and its auxiliary. They typically involve about 1,400 Missouri students preparing to enter their senior years in high school.