Choirs Raise Money for Families in Need
JEFFERSON CITY - Choirs of all ages sang together Sunday to raise money for Jefferson City residents in need of housing. The River City Habitat for Humanity and The Home Builders Association of Central Missouri teamed up to host the first Jefferson City Sings for Safe Housing.
Ten choirs ranging from young to old, standard to instrumental and current habitat owners performed Christmas carols, as guests donated money to the fund.
Donations from Sunday's concert added up to around $2,000.
