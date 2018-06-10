Choosing New School Site

If choosing a site isn't complicated enough for the school board, some citizens now want the Columbia City Council involved.

At Monday's council meeting, Columbia resident Sid Sullivan asked the city to consider using part of Cosmo Park as a location for the new high school. Sullivan says Cosmo Park would be a great option because the park would add to the school's environment. He told KOMU on Monday that he isn't sure if this option will be considered this time but hopes the location will be viable in the near future.

"If the city, which is in charge of acquiring parks, and the school board is in charge of acquiring school sites...if they could work together and use their time and acquire land that could be used as joint use, not only could they save taxpayer money, but they could come up with a way to provide a very nice experience for the kids that are coming to school," said Sullivan.

The board is currently looking at the following six locations: SCRD on Saint Charles Road, Godas on Route Z, property on Richland Road, Kinkead on Oliver Church Road, Payne on New Haven Road and Vemer on Rangeline.

On Tuesday evening, a committee appointed by the board will meet at 6:30 at the district's main office to discuss options. Public comment is not scheduled but those who oppose these options hope that a large public turnout will persuade the board to take comments.