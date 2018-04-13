Chopped romaine lettuce from Schnucks delis and salad bars recalled
COLUMBIA - A multistate outbreak of E. coli prompted Freshway Foods to recall chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks delis and salad bars.
According to a press release from from Schnucks, foods in the self-service salad bar containing romaine lettuce could be affected, as well as Apple Walnut Salad, Greek Salad, Cobb Salad, and Tossed Garden Salad from the deli and prepared foods area.
Customers can get a full refund if they return the product to the nearest store.
Anyone with questions can contact the Schnucks Consumer Affiars department at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
