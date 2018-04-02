Chriopractor On Probation For Hidden Camera

IMPERIAL (AP) - A St. Louis-area chiropractor is sentenced to five years of probation for hiding a camera in his clinic restroom. Charles Johnson was charged with three counts of invasion of privacy. An employee called police after finding the camera at the Imperial Family Chiropractic Clinic. Johnson still faces charges in St. Louis County. Authorities say they seized more than two dozen videotapes from his home in south St. Louis County.



