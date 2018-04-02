Chris Carpenter Unlikely to Pitch in 2013

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Chris Carpenter is unlikely to pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals this season and his career may be over because of a nerve injury that kept him out most of last year.

General manager John Mozeliak said Tuesday that Carpenter has renewed numbness and some bruising in his right shoulder and hand. He will get an additional medical evaluation, but Mozeliak says Carpenter is unlikely to pitch again.

Carpenter had surgery in July for the nerve injury and returned to pitch three games down the stretch and three in the postseason.

Carpenter is 37 and is considered one of the best clutch pitchers in Cardinals history. He is 144-94 for his career and 10-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 18 postseason starts.