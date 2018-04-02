Chris Davis: the Sprinter, the Dancer, the Leader

COLUMBIA - Chris Davis clears hurdles on the track and clears hurdles in the game of life.

He's one of the top athletes on the track team and assistant coach Derek Peterson, himself an 8 time big 12 outdoor champ, knows what it takes to get on top.

"He's a determined kid and that determination we all liked because it translates over to running fast on the track," Peterson said.



Chris' toughness goes as far back as the fifth grade. He shut it down early in a race and lost a

spot on the podium.

"Ever since then, everything I do I just give it my best and just to show a lot of heart," Davis said.

"He's just one of those kids that gonna go hard to try and win a race. He might not win them all but he's gonna put his heart out there," Peterson said.



And Chris puts his heart into making people feel theirs.

"I like seeing other people are reaching their goals and seeing them smile and whatever I can do to help that or just put a smile on their face or help them in any kind of way I will. I love helping people. That's my ultimate," he said.



His track partner and roommate, Tyrell Everett, knows Chris very well. They have been friends for years.

"On the track he's really serious about his track work he doesn't play around in practice and he doesn't play around in meets. It's a completely different face. But out side of track he's a really funny guy," Everett said.

This guy can be funny?

"I like to make life enjoyable. Making memories. I like to dance. I'm actually, I'm gonna say a pretty decent dancer," Davis said.

"I used to be pretty shy about me dancing but now if it's a nice song or I'm at a gathering I might bust a couple of moves."

The moves he really likes to bust out are on the track, and his teammates noticed naming him captain for not one but two years.

"It's really just leading by example. They don't say anything but if you look towards them they should always be doing the right thing and doing what everybody should be doing to get better," Peterson said.

And doing better and helping everyone do their best will help him clear all the hurdles in his life.