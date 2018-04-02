Christian Community Celebrates Ash Wednesday

COLUMBIA - Now that Mardi Gras is over, Lent starts with Ash Wednesday for many in the Christian community.

One of the Catholic churches in Columbia, Our Lady of Lourdes, is celebrating the day with five mass services this Wednesday. Msgr. Flanagan said he expected around 2.000 people to attend the masses in his church today. He said Ash Wednesday and Lent represent a time of retreat and of perspective on life for the Christian community.

"On this Ash Wednesday, it's when people come to church and they would receive ashes", Flanagan said. When we give them the ahes we traditionally say, "Remember man that you are dust and onto dust you will return". And that's what I have on my forehead, it's the ashes in the form of a cross placed on the forehead".

Ash Wednesday also marks start of the 40 days of Lent before Easter, the most important time of the Christian Calendar.