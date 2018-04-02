Christian County is Missouri's Fastest Growing

SPRINGFIELD (AP) -- Christian County in southwest Missouri is again the fastest growing county in the state. This week's 2010 Census numbers show the county between Springfield and Branson grew more than 42 percent, with about 77,000 residents. Nixa schools superintendent Stephen Kleinsmith says the area is growing rapidly because of its proximity to Springfield to the north, and music resort town Branson to the south. Christian County was also the fastest growing in 2000 census. This year's numbers show that southwest Missouri was the state's fastest growing region overall.