Christian Life Center's Egg Drop Draws Large Crowd

ROLLA - Thousands of people showed up in Rolla on Sunday for a chance to get their hands on some easter eggs that were dropped from a helicopter. The Christian Life Center posted video on it's Facebook page of the 7000 eggs dropping. The eggs were filled with candy, money and prizes. During the event, Christian Life Center also gave away passes to Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor and children's bicycles.

The crowd of several thousand participants was more than anticipated approximately 800 to 1000 people, but almost 4000 people showed up. This left some kids unable to receive any eggs.

The Christian Life Center apologized for those children and their families. Next year it plans to have enough eggs for a larger crowd.