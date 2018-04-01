Christine Flores Drafted by Phoenix Mercury

COLUMBIA -- After four seasons at the University of Missouri, Christine Flores is headed to the WNBA. With only seven selections remaining in the third and final round of Monday's WNBA draft, Flores was selected by the two time champion Phoenix Mercury.

She joins a talented cast led by All-Stars Diana Taurasi, Candice Dupree, and three time Six Woman of the Year Dewanna Bonner.

As a senior, Flores averaged 16.9 pts, 7.8 reb, and three blocks and quickly emerged as the team leader for the Tigers last season.

After coming up just short of the WNBA finals last year, the Mercury hope that Missouri's all-time leader in blocked shots can bring a new level of defensive prowness to a team that gave up nearly 86 points per game in 2011.