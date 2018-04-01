Christmas Comes Early

The program allows people to adopt a family in need, and try to fulfill their Christmas wish list. Sponsors dropped off presents Monday and Tuesday, and Thursday families got to pick them up. The same process happens next week with another pick-up next Thursday. This is the biggest program the VAC hosts, and organizers say they think they know why.

"I think this time of year people tend to feel more generous, maybe," said Monica Bailey. "And I think they want to give to their own families, and I think in turn they often think about those who have less. And so, I think this is the time when the community just looks to get involved."

The program is bigger than ever this year, up from about 1,100 families last year. Organizers think it's because some of the sponsors have encouraged others to get involved.