"Christmas Countdown" gives opportunity for last minute shopping

JEFFERSON CITY - The first ever "Christmas Countdown" Sunday is giving Jefferson City an opportunity for some last minute Christmas shopping.

The Capital Event Center is hosting the event, which features over 15 vendors displaying a wide variety of items.

Owner Mae Billinglsey said this is the perfect opportunity to find gifts you won't see in stores.

"I know this is where I will be doing my last minute shopping. Just those last minute items that you really can’t figure out what to get someone, but you’ll be able to walk by and know this is something they would like," Billinglsey said. "Items you aren’t just going to be able to walk into a store and find."

Santa and Mrs. Clause will be at the event for kids to meet and take pictures. Mrs. Clause will also hand out cookies along with other activities such as drawing and crafts for kids to enjoy.

The event is free to the public and everyone who walks through the door has an opportunity to win something special.

"We are also going to be doing some free giveaways. Everyone that comes through the door, we are going to ask them to write their name and put it in a bucket," Billinglsey said. "We have five to ten giveaways that each vendor has donated items as well as gift certificates."

A gift wrapping station will be available for anyone wanting to wrap up presents before heading home to prying eyes.

Billingsley became the owner of the Capital Event Center earlier this year and said she is excited for future community events.

"What I am most excited about is this is our first community event. We foresee having many in the future and we'd like to gain suggestions on what people would like to see here in the community," Billingsley said.

Doors open Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 623 Ohio Street.