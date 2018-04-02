"Christmas in July" Planned for Thursday

COLUMBIA - With temperatures reaching the upper-90s, It may not feel much like Christmas these days.

But that's not stopping Santa Claus from showing up at United Methodist Church on Ninth Street Thursday night for "Christmas in July," a fundraiser to help low-income families in mid-Missouri.

Santa will hand out toys to children from 5:30 to 7, and the event also includes a picnic. The Voluntary Action Center is requesting $10 donations to support the event. Funds raised Thursday will also support the VAC's long-term goals.