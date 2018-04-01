Christmas Tree Candidate Sought for Governor's Mansion

JEFFESON CITY (AP) - Missouri officials are looking for the next Christmas tree to decorate the lawn of the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City.

The deadline to submit candidates to the state Department of Conservation is Sept. 30. Trees must be at least 40 feet tall, fully branched and donated. The owner of the winning tree gets a personalized thank you from Gov. Jay Nixon and an invitation to the tree lighting.

Submissions must include photos taken from several angles and distances, contact information and the location of tree through an online mapping service. Entries can be sent to the Department of Conservation in Jefferson City.