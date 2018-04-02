Church Adds a New Scripture

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Delegates to the Community of Christ World Conference will consider adding a new scripture to the church's "Doctrine and Covenants." The former Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, an Independence-based church, considered this book scriptural along two others. The other two are the Bible, which is the foundational book for the church, and the book of Mormon. The 28-hundred delegates will consider the proposed addition this afternoon. If authorized, the new scripture will become "Doctrine and Covenants Section 163."