Church Bookkeeper Sentenced for Embezzling

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The one-time bookkeeper at a St. Louis-area church has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for embezzling more than $300,000 from a church checking account.

A federal judge on Wednesday also ordered 52-year-old Elaine Lewis to pay restitution of $303,000.

Lewis worked as a bookkeeper for the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in St. Louis County. Federal prosecutors say that between 2009 and August she used a variety of schemes to take money from the church's Bank of America account.

Lewis pleaded guilty in December to one count of mail fraud.