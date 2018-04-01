Church Grocery Sales Protested

The Christ Church of the Heartland orders low-cost food and distributes the groceries once a month at the church parking lot. The church says the service benefits low-income people. But some of the church's neighbors and city officials say the service has generated noise and traffic. And some city officials say the church doesn't have proper zoning requirements to run a retail outlet. The church is going to take its case before the Cape Girardeau City Council tonight, hoping to win an endorsement of its food program.