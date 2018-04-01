Church Hosts Overnight Shelter

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church have organized a cold-weather overnight shelter opening Tuesday at the church.

The shelter, called "Room at the Inn," started in Columbia four years ago, but this is the first year Wilkes Boulevard Methodist Church is hosting. Previously, the shelter took place at Missouri United Methodist Church downtown and the former site of Total Environments Garden Center.

This year, the new church hopes to house 30 people at a time because that is the number of cots provided by the city. Guests also get pre-packaged food, along with fruits and vegetables. Guests may even receive a coat or shoes that have been donated.

Room at the Inn begins accepting guests at 7:00 p.m. and continues throughout the night. Guests get awakened at 6:00 a.m. and must leave by 7:00 a.m. This continues nightly through February, but the shelter could be open longer depending on how cold it gets in March and how many people volunteer to help run the center.

Volunteers can sign up at comoresourcecenter.com or donate to the Columbia Interfaith Resource Center.