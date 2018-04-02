Church Won't get New Flagpole by Fourth of July

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (AP) - Aldermen in the St. Louis suburb of Town and Country are still deciding whether to allow a church to erect a large flagpole to honor veterans.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church operates St. Nicholas Family Life Center in Town and Country. The church wants to erect a 40-foot-tall flagpole there to honor members who fought for their country. The church had hoped to have the pole up by the Fourth of July.

But Town and Country has a 35-foot limit on flagpoles. A few of the center's neighbors complained about the height at a public hearing last month, prompting aldermen to postpone the decision until after the holiday.