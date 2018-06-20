Churches gather, give back to Jefferson City community

JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of people dedicated their whole morning to community service on Sunday.

Mission JC brought 675 people together from ten different churches to participate in more than 60 service projects across Jefferson City.

The projects ranged from planting trees and clearing brush to baking cookies and writing notes for the elderly.

One volunteer, who has never missed a Mission JC, said she enjoys becoming closer to her hometown.

"It's a really unique and intimate way to get acquainted with our city," Hope Watson said.

"I've developed some great friendships with those folks that I wouldn't have met otherwise," Melissa Hatfield, a pastor at First Baptist Church, said.

Although Mission JC is made up of 10 churches, others have joined in, too.

"We've also had a lot of people from our community looking to give back and they join in and help us out, too," Hatfield said.

After work in the morning, Hatfield said she looks forward to seeing the effect it has on people.

"We've received encouraging notes from people after Mission JC," Hatfield said.